By Trend

Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili hosted his Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki, in Batumi on Thursday, Trend reports citing 1TV.

Irakli Garibashvili reaffirmed Georgia’s political support and solidarity with Ukraine in bilateral and international formats.

The Prime Ministers emphasized the role of the international community’s joint effort in de-escalating the situation and its steps toward ending the war as soon as possible.

The meeting focused on Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. Georgian Prime Minister underlined the importance of a positive decision of the European Commission on Georgia’s EU membership application and the significance of support from international partners, including Poland, in this process.

“It is the Georgian people’s historic decision”, Irakli Garibashvili emphasized after the meeting, “Georgia understands that it is a long process, though it is motivated to press on and implement successful complex reforms”.

The Prime Minister of Poland reiterated strong support for Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and for the country’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

The meeting underscored the friendly relations and strong partnership between Georgia and Poland.

“Poland is an outstanding friend and partner of Georgia, with which we have strategic cooperation and close relations in many areas. We are successfully cooperating in both bilateral and multilateral formats. We are motivated to expand our multidimensional relations,” said Georgian PM.

During the visit, two Prime Ministers unveiled the statue of President Lech Kaczyński in Batumi.

---

