By Trend

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 48,154 over the past day to 17,290,197, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The number of new cases is the lowest since January 20. In relative terms, the number of cases increased by 0.47%.

As many as 6,775 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 10.45% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 54 regions, while in 29 other regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in two regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,655 over the past day versus 2,102 a day earlier, reaching 2,719,898, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 2,381 over the past day versus 2,595 a day earlier, reaching 1,475,214.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz