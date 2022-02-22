By Trend

Iran is closely and carefully following the incidents and related issues in Ukraine, Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh said, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to the spokesman, Iran urges all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from any action that could escalate tensions.

Khatibzadeh also added that all parties can resolve problems peacefully through negotiations.

