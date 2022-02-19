By Trend

Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Irina Vereshchuk at a briefing on the situation in the Donbass said that Ukraine has turned to Germany and France with a request to strengthen the monitoring mission of the OSCE, Trend reports citing Unian.

Vereshchuk noted that the Ukrainian side hopes that a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group will take place tomorrow.

"We are ready to work, we are ready for dialogue, we are ready to do everything so that a sustainable ceasefire continues, the regime of silence is restored, and the civilian population does not suffer," she said.

According to her, Ukraine has asked its partners from Germany and France to strengthen the OSCE monitoring mission by providing additional observers.

She stressed that the Ukrainian side is ready to allow observers to any points they need.

