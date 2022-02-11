By Trend

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called the talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin interesting and intense, Trend reports citing TASS.

"I would like to express my cordial gratitude to the President of Russia for his kind invitation to come to Moscow with an official visit. We have just finished lengthy talks with achieved agreements that respected Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin has just informed you about. Indeed, the talks were very intense, interesting even. Using this opportunity, I would like to express my satisfaction with how these talks went," Tokayev said.

According to the Kazakh leader, this year is iconic for Russia and Kazakhstan.

"We celebrate the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between our states. During this period, we have built a truly exemplary interstate cooperation, based on the strength of our friendship, common history and mental closeness of our peoples," Tokayev noted.

He also underscored that thanks to the intense political dialogue, the countries achieved impressive successes in almost every area.

"Our ground border, the longest in the world [about 7,500 km - TASS] presents a shining example of a true exemplary goon-neighborliness, reliable cooperation and strategic partnership to the entire international community," the president said.

