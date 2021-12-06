By Vugar Khalilov

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said that NATO member countries show great interest in Turkey's defence products, Yeni Shafak has reported.

Cavusoglu made the remarks at the Global Strategies in Defence and Aerospace Industry Conference 2021 organized by the Defence and Aviation Industry Exporters' Association (SSI) in Antalya, the report added.

“Currently, many EU and NATO member countries are interested in our products,” Cavusoglu said.

He underlined that as NATO and EU member Poland’s purchase of the Turkish UAVs and adding these products to its arsenal is of great significance.

The minister stressed that UAVs make a new paradigm shift in the war literature.

“As Turkey, we make a significant contribution to this. We play a leading role in this. Our contacts with many countries continue. If a window of opportunity for lasting peace is opened in our region today and if balances are achieved on the ground, the role played by the Turkish defence industry products is obvious,” he underlined.

Cavusoglu announced that a defence industry department would be established at the Foreign Ministry to coordinate the Turkish defence industry activities.

Underlining that the government closely follows bilateral defence industry cooperation agreements, Cavusoglu stated the ministry continues its initiatives to meet the needs of the sector.

He added that great success has been achieved in the international arena following the major projects that Turkey has carried out in the defence and aerospace industry in recent years.

A number of countries have purchased or shown interest in Turkish UAVs such as BAYRAKTAR and TAI, which proved their success in the field, Cavusoglu said.

