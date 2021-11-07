By Trend

The partnership between Uzbekistan and the special economic zone (SEZ) in Russia - "Innopolis" (in Tatarstan), in terms of development of technological entrepreneurship is a mutually beneficial cooperation for both parties, General Manager of the SEZ Renat Khalimov told Trend.

"Startups and IT companies from both Russia and Uzbekistan will receive benefits such cooperation," Khalimov said. "This partnership expands access to highly qualified personnel for both parties."

He added that the acceleration program for start-up projects will simplify entry into a new market and open up new opportunities for start-up projects.

"We will strengthen each other's competencies and develop an expert community in the innovation field and regularly exchange experience in the development and promotion of software products and services of national developers in foreign markets," Khalimov noted.

According to him, within the framework of partnership with 'Innopolis', a wide range of progressive opportunities, a new market, access to a developed infrastructure of international class and highly qualified specialists are opening up for the IT business of Uzbekistan.

This is not the first time Uzbekistan is working with 'Innopolis'. Back in September of 2021, Uzbekistan's payment system UZCARD signed agreement with 'Innopolis' JSC. The cooperation aimed at joint projects in innovative technology and venture capital investments in Russia and Uzbekistan.

"Innopolis" residents receive preferential tax conditions of the special economic zone, own recruiting center for IT specialists and low rental price which is $900 per month for a 100 sq. meters.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz