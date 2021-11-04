By Vugar Khalilov

The Turkish Employment Agency (ISKUR) has approved the service contracts of 10,275 citizens living abroad for January - September 2021, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

In January - September 2020, the agency approved the overseas service contracts of 7,600 people, while its foreign employment increased by 35 percent (10,275 people) for the same period of 2021, the report added.

With 2,038 people Germany listed first for foreign employment, followed by Serbia with 964 people, Qatar with 727 people, Iraq with 670 people, Uzbekistan with 601 people, Ukraine with 449 people, Israel with 318 people and Russia with 299 people.

Furthermore, the agency contributed to the employment of over one million people in Turkey during the past 10 months of 2021.

ISKUR was established as a public employment institution in line with the social principle in 1946, following World War II. The institution is liable for bringing job seekers and employers together and has been also responsible for sending workers abroad intensively, especially since the 1960s.

The agency aims to protect and increase employment, improve the professional qualifications of the unemployed, reduce unemployment. It acts as an intermediary in employment.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz