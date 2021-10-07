By Vugar Khalilov

Turkish companies have displayed their anti-drone and radar systems at the third Military Radar and Border Security Summit in Ankara, Yeni Shafak newspaper reported on October 7.

The latest technological systems, which are being exhibited at the summit in Hacettepe University Congress Hall organized by MUSIAD Ankara, provide an integrated solution against unmanned aerial vehicle attacks.

Among them, Havelsan's integrated UAV detection and defence system, which controls the integrated border security system with the national script, stands out.

Explaining the system to Yeni Shafak, Havelsan Business Development Director Nezih Shishman said that there is command control software at the center of the system.

He added that the 3D radar, electro-optical system, Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR), detectors, mixers, UAV defence systems, and kamikaze UAV systems are a new concept integrated into the system.

Noting the project’s novelty to the world defence industry, Shishman stressed that the integrated system enables the destruction of UAVs at the predicted point.

He added that the development of the system is still underway and a large demo activity is planned in the next one to two months.

He noted that under the activity plan, tests such as the detection and diagnosis of an approaching UAV, its destruction with soft kill and hard kill vehicles and with the kamikaze UAV Fedai will be carried out.

Furthermore, ASELSAN also took part at the summit with its new generation multifunctional surveillance radar - AURA.

ASELSAN representative Yusuf Bora Kartal noted that they have designed a system, which along with the first-class UAV systems, can also detect second and third-class UAVs that employ increased flight time, altitude, and payload capacities.

Kartal noted that with an increased operational range of more than 20 kilometers and an increased tracking update frequency of less than one second, AURA will be the outstanding solution against micro-UAVs, which are the biggest threat to the national defence.

Another product that offers an integrated defence system against drone threats is the METEKSAN Kapan Drone Defence System.

METEKSAN Defence International Sales Manager Odul Oden explained that the system offers an end-to-end solution against drone attacks.

He added that the system automatically detects the drone from approximately 4.5-5 km and it distinguishes the friend and enemy targets.

It is able to detect mini drones with a high-definition camera and after the detection, the information is transferred to the jammer, which neutralizes the target in a few seconds, Oden said.

—

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz