By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey’s Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD) has opened a new branch in Hakkari's Yuksekova district, Yeni Shafak newspaper reported on September 1.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the Hakkari branch in Yuksekova, MUSIAD Chairman Abdurrahman Kaan described that they are the most effective and widespread platform in Turkey and in the world.

He described MUSIAD as Turkey’s capital ambassador, investment agency, commercial, economic and diplomatic institution both at home and abroad, with its ever-growing field coverage.

Kaan added that the association’s aim was to study strategic elements of the new world order and increase Turkey’s role in the world's geopolitical atlas. He drew attention to the necessity of developing new business models suitable for the new world order and the new economic system.

Addressing the ceremony, Hakkari Governor Idris Akbiyik and the head of MUSIAD Hakkari branch, Adnan Ovech, emphasized MUSIAD’s role in the country’s economic development.

Ovech added that MUSIAD has represented more than 11,000 members and over 60,000 enterprises in Turkey and abroad since 1990.

“It is a strong non-governmental organization that provides employment to 1.8 million people, provides services at 89 contact points in the country and at 225 points abroad, in 95 different countries, and conveys the problems, opinions and suggestions of its members to public institutions and organizations,” Ovech said.

Apart from the protocol visits, the MUSIAD delegation also visited the factories and workplaces in Hakkari to familiarize itself with the regional development, production and employment.

