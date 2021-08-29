By Trend

Iraqi Defense Minister Juma Inad Sadun announced an agreement to purchase from Turkey a Bayraktar TB2 UAV, 12 T129 ATAK helicopters and 6 KORAL mobile electronic warfare systems, Trend reports citing YeniŞafak.

Iraqi Defense Minister, who attended the International Defense Industry Exhibition in Istanbul last week, held meetings with senior officials of the Turkish Defense Company.

Sadoun, who was a guest on Iraqi TV channel Al Sharkiye, said they "reached consensus" on the Bayraktar TB2 UAV, that they "intend" to purchase 12 T129 ATAK helicopters, and also sent a "request to buy" 6 mobile electronic warfare systems.

