By Trend

Work is underway on implementation of 469 projects in Turkey with a total value of more than 694.7 billion Turkish liras ($81.09 billion), the country’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure told Trend on July 16.

According to the ministry, out of 694.4 billion Turkish liras ($81.06 billion) allocated in Turkey for the implementation of transport and infrastructure projects, 179 billion liras ($20.8 billion) came from foreign loans.

"Implementation of some of these projects began in previous years," the ministry said. "In 2021, 42.4 billion Turkish liras ($4.9 billion) will be allocated for implementing transport and infrastructure projects in Turkey, 5.9 billion liras ($690 million) of which will fall on foreign loans."

In 2020, over 282.7 billion Turkish liras ($33 billion) were allocated for the implementation of transport and infrastructure projects in Turkey, 56.85 billion liras ($6.64 billion) of which accounted for the foreign loans, reminded the ministry.

