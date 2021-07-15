By Vafa Ismayilova

President Ersin Tatar’s statement that "we will urge some of our close friends in Turkey so that they can recognize the TRNC [Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus]" was followed by an important step from Pakistan and a delegation from the Pakistani embassy in Turkey visited TRNC, Turkey’s Yeni Shafak newspaper reported on July 13.

The newspaper stressed that the use of the term "Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus" in the visit notice of the Islamabad administration, which does not officially recognize the TRNC, also led to comments that steps would be taken to recognize it.

Three-day visit

The delegation from the Pakistani embassy in Turkey paid a three-day visit to the TRNC.

“A statement from the embassy noted that Pakistan, which does not officially recognize the TRNC, used the term ‘Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’," Yeni Shafak said.

The use of this term in the statement, which was made on the embassy’s official account, ​​was the reason why the country could take steps to recognize the TRNC.

Prior to the visit, the Pakistani embassy in Turkey announced on its official Twitter account that the consular delegation would pay a three-day visit to the TRNC. The Pakistani delegation will first meet in Girne and then in Nicosia. The talks will focus not only on political recognition but also on the development of economic cooperation, the Turkish daily noted.

Very important meeting

National Unity Party MP Oguzhan Hasipoglu described the visit as a step towards the start of official relations.

“The visit of the consular delegation between the TRNC and the Pakistani state is, of course, a step towards the beginning of official relations. Many Pakistanis work here, there are students. For this reason, there was a need [for this visit]. It is very important that they will meet our officials. We characterize it as an important step from the standpoint of the start of official relations between the two states,” he said.

Four more countries in the row

Hasipoğlu said that it is time for the TRNC to establish ties with other countries.

“Now is the time for the TRNC to establish bilateral relations with other states in the name of a two-state solution. [The republic’s] presidential administration, parliament, and the foreign ministry are making various mediation efforts in this regard," he said.

After Azerbaijan’s victory in Karabakh, the recognition of the TRNC by five countries was on the agenda. According to the Greek press, Turkey and its sister countries Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Libya, Bangladesh, and the Gambia are ready to recognize the TRNC, Yeni Shafak said.

The TRNC was founded in 1983, with Rauf Denktash as its president, a post he held until his retirement in 2005. But the TRNC is recognized only by Turkey and remains in diplomatic and economic isolation. The TRNC contains the northern third of the island, including the Karpas peninsula - the panhandle that sticks out into the Mediterranean - and the Kokkina enclave.

