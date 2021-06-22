By Trend

Nikol Pashinyan will try to improve his image, to prove that he is not weak, Israeli lawyer, an expert in international law and international politics Mikhail Finkel told Trend.

“It is surprising that such an unpopular and hated politician in Armenia like Nikol Pashinyan, who to this day is called a loser, a loser in the Karabakh war, suddenly after all this, contrary to all the forecasts of political scientists and analysts, wins the elections with his party. These elections, most likely, are outside the will of the majority of Armenia's population, perhaps this is another Armenian miracle, if, of course, you believe in it,” said the Israeli expert.

“Of course, he will try to modernize the army, try to improve relations with Russia, towards which he made so many negative remarks, and will try to somehow talk to the West, on which he was betting, but which did not live up to Armenia's expectations,” he said.

The expert stressed that he foresees revanchism and an arms race.

“I cannot say that I am optimistic in terms of expectations of normalization of relations in exchange for economic benefits for Armenia,” added Finkel.

