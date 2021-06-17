By Vafa Ismayilova

Armenia has unveiled the number of people missing as a result of the war in Karabakh in autumn 2020, the Armenian media have reported.

The assistant to the acting Armenian prime minister, Nairi Sargsyan, said that 275 people are still missing. He added that over 1,000 were considered missing in November 2020.

In late May, President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan handed over the bodies of about 1,600 servicemen to Armenia despite the latter's failure to return the bodies of 4,000 Azerbaijani servicemen, who went missing during the first Karabakh war in the early 1990s.

Baku handed over the bodies to Yerevan in line with the trilateral peace agreement signed by Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia on November 10, 2020.

Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed the second war over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region on September 27 following Yerevan's provocation on the line of contact. Six weeks of fighting ended with the signing of a Russia-brokered peace agreement on November 10.

The deal stipulated the exchange of prisoners as well as bodies of soldiers following the war. The peace agreement also stipulated the return of Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions to Azerbaijan’s control. Before the signing of the agreement, Azerbaijan had liberated around 300 city centres, settlements and villages, including historic Shusha city.

