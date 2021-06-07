By Trend

The report on the execution of the state budget of Armenia for 2020 is being heard in an empty hall of Armenia’s Parliament, Trend reports on June 7 citing the Russian media.

The morning section on agriculture and nature protection was attended only by the Chairman of the Parliament’s commission on territorial administration, agriculture, and ecology Vahe Galumyan and Deputy Chairman of the commission on financial and credit issues Arpak Manukyan (both from the "My Step" faction).

When asked by journalists whether he was satisfied with this attitude of the MPs, the acting Minister of the Environment of Armenia, Romanos Petrosyan stated that one has to treat the issue with understanding.

“Of course, it is necessary to pay attention to the main financial document of the country. But I understand that the MPs of all factions have now dispersed to the districts of Yerevan and the regions of the country to conduct agitation. We have to take this into account,” he said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz