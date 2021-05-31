By Trend

A group of relatives of Armenian servicemen killed in the second Karabakh war on May 31 blocked a street in the center of Yerevan, Trend reports referring to the Armenian media.

According to the media, the protesters said that official information on the number of bodies and body fragments of the killed soldiers has inaccuracies.

They also said they would visit all the morgues to obtain data on the number of the soldiers' bodies and body fragments. The reason for this is suspicion that the authorities have been hiding the remains of the soldiers in industrial refrigerators for a long time to avoid additional tensions.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020 (second Karabakh war), Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

