Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani and his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu signed the Action Plan 2021-2022 between the ministries, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The signing ceremony took place in Bucharest, Romania, on April 23.

Zalkaliani thanked Aurescu for inviting Georgia and Ukraine to the Romania-Poland-Turkey Trilateral Ministerial.

Foreign ministers emphasized the close partnership between two countries in the Black Sea region, Romania’s strong support for Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

The meeting focused on regional security issues.

Zalkaliani met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu at the trilateral Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Bucharest.

"Good meeting with my colleague Mevlut Cavusoglu. Turkey’s support towards Georgia’s integration into NATO is crucial for us. Discussed the significance of enhancing our strategic partnership for the region," Zalkaliani tweeted.

