The European Union (EU) is already implementing several projects aiming at reinforcing the use of renewable energy sources in Georgia, the Delegation of the EU to Georgia told Trend.

"The EU is working on the legislative framework to make renewable energy investments more attractive and better integrated in the overall energy system of Georgia," the EU noted.

According to the source, the EU is co-financing the rehabilitation of some of the most important hydropower stations in the country to make them more efficient and sustainable. In addition, the EU is supporting strengthening of electricity transmission infrastructure that is necessary to integrate new renewable energy sources.

"We have supported the installation of a wind farm in the country, the EU noted.

Finally, apart from Renewable Energy, significant support focuses on the correlated issue of Energy Efficiency, the EU said.

"The EU has, and will support the rehabilitation of hundreds of public buildings around the country in order to make them more energy efficient, improve living and working conditions, and contribute to decreasing energy expenditure for citizens," the source added.

