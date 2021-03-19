By Trend

Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava has expressed hope that in the nearest future it will be possible to start exporting products from Georgian fisheries to European markets, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

"We are discussing with our European friends the further expansion of existing trade and we want to identify new groups and jointly promote them in the European market. For example, fish products produced in Georgia. We hope in the near future we will be able to achieve a presence on European markets", said Turnava while summing up Georgain delegation's visit to Brussels, Belgium to participate in the 6th EU-Georgia Association Committee meeting.

Turnava said that at the 6th EU-Georgia Association Committee meeting Georgian delegation discussed challenges that Georgian small and medium-sized businesses face in introducing quality compliance regulations, including laboratory testing.

"So far our laboratory infrastructure is not at the level where all the necessary product quality tests are performed here, therefore, we asked the EU to help us set up laboratories and small businesses will not be forced to send samples abroad at extra cost", Turnava said.

--

