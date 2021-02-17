By Trend

Spokesperson for Iran’s Customs Office Seyyed Ruhollah Latifi said on Tuesday that Iran has exported around $7 billion in January, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Latifi said that the country's foreign trade in January recorded a $55 million growth in imports and a $693 million reduction in exports compared to December.

The country's foreign trade performance in December was around $8 billion, with an export and import share of around $4 billion, he added.

