17 February 2021 10:39 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
Spokesperson for Iran’s Customs Office Seyyed Ruhollah Latifi said on Tuesday that Iran has exported around $7 billion in January, Trend reports citing IRNA.
Latifi said that the country's foreign trade in January recorded a $55 million growth in imports and a $693 million reduction in exports compared to December.
The country's foreign trade performance in December was around $8 billion, with an export and import share of around $4 billion, he added.
