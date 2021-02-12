By Trend

Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Nuran Niyazaliyev received on Thursday Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Kyrgyzstan Shadurdy Meredov, the press service of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

In the course of the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the state and prospects of Kyrgyz-Turkmen bilateral cooperation.

The importance of further strengthening of strategic partnership and cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan in political and diplomatic, cultural and humanitarian spheres was noted.

Niyazaliyev and Meredov considered issues of deepening trade and economic cooperation, transport and implementation of infrastructure projects, including trade, investments and energy supplies.

Particular attention was paid to the preparation and conduct of bilateral and multilateral events at high and highest levels.

