The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi paid an official visit to Slovakia and Hungary. During the trip, the Kazakh Foreign Minister held a number of meetings with major local companies. The meetings were also attended by the representatives of the Embassies of Kazakhstan, the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Kazakh Invest national investment promotion company, Trend reports citing Kabar.

During the talks, the parties expressed their mutual readiness to further build and expand the partnership. The investment potential of Kazakhstan was presented to foreign businesses. Machinery building, defense industry, infrastructure development, agribusiness, pharmaceuticals, advanced digital technologies and the introduction of Industry 4.0 elements were identified as promising areas of economic cooperation.

Following the meeting with the representatives of Tungsgram Operations Kft, the company expressed interest in implementing a project to build a plant for the production of LED street lighting devices. The Hungarian company also presented the possibilities of implementing SMART lighting using 5G technologies.

During the negotiations with ColosseoEAS, an international company based in Bratislava, Slovakia, the parties discussed the current activities of investors in Kazakhstan. So, investors are negotiating and implementing a number of PPP projects for the reconstruction of several sports facilities in the cities of Kazakhstan. The Slovakian investors also plan to start working on a project for the production of LED panels in Nur-Sultan.

Negotiations were also held with the companies Heneken, CEIT, DB Biotech, UBM Group and others. Companies are considering implementing projects to create antibodies for the recognition and diagnosis of cancer cells at the earliest stage, the production of electric batteries, feed, as well as the study of best practices in the implementation of automation and digitalization in the automotive industry.

