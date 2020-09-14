By Trend

Turkmenistan contributes to the development of railway communication in Afghanistan in different ways, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

Turkmenistan spoke about the support provided to Afghanistan during the opening ceremony of the Inter-Afghan talks, which was attended by the Turkmen delegation headed by country's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.

Thus, the role of Turkmenistan - initiated international projects of the Turkmenistan - Afghanistan - Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline was emphasized.

The Turkmen delegation noted that the country is also using to different ways to support the promotion of the peace process in Afghanistan. Thus, Turkmenistan has always been in favor of resolving issues by political and diplomatic methods and is ready to assist the negotiation process.

Turkmenistan also provides humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

Humanitarian aid in the form of medical equipment kits for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic was sent to Afghanistan from Turkmenistan on August 12, 2020.

Turkmenistan and Afghanistan cooperate in trade and economic, fuel and energy, transport and communication spheres. The construction of Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India Pipeline (TAPI) pipeline, high-voltage power transmission line and fiber-optic communication along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan route are some of the projects the countries collaborate on.

The countries also carry out transit and transport projects. One of them is Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey transit and transport corridor that expands economic and trade ties between States of Central and South Asia and Europe.

