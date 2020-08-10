By Trend

The export of defense products from Turkey to Russia grew by 23.53 percent from January through May 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, having surpassed $4.2 million, Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, the export of defense products from Turkey to Russia rose by 10.89 percent in May 2020, compared to the same month of 2019, reaching $897,000.

In the first five months of this year, Turkey’s export of defense industry products to international markets dropped by 28.7 percent compared to the same period of 2019, having amounted to $755.6 million.

The country's export of defense products to foreign markets made up 1.2 percent of the country’s total export over the reporting period.

In May 2020, Turkey’s export of defense products abroad amounted to $112.4 million, showing a 54.8 percent decrease over the year. Meanwhile, Turkey’s export of defense products to world markets amounted to 1.1 percent of the country’s total export.

In the last 12 months (from May 2019 through May 2020), Turkey exported over $2.4 billion worth of defense products abroad.

