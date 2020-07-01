By Trend

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called on the people to observe the health protocols and avoid attending unnecessary ceremonies, as the country continues to deal with the spread of COVID-19 and will probably do so until the end of the Iranian year (ends on March 21, 2021), Trend reports via IRNA.

"During the outbreak of the coronavirus, good measures have been taken by the Ministry of Health and the country's medical staff,” Rouhani said.

"Despite all the efforts to the fight COVID-19, we are still seeing an increase in the number of infection cases in some cities,” he said.

He further called on the people to weak face masks, to prevent possible transmission of the virus.

“From July 5th, it will be mandatory in public places and gatherings to wear masks, including in the subway,” he said.

The president said Iran's fight against coronavirus is focused on elderly patients.

Rouhani added that the restrictions for businesses will stay in place, especially regarding those businesses that are not vital for the economy.

The Islamic republic has refrained from enforcing full lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19, and the use of masks and protective equipment has been optional in most areas.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz