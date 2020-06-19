By Trend

Four renewable energy projects will be implemented in Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region before the end of 2021, regional akimat’s representative told Trend.

The official said, a total of 12 renewable energy projects the capacity of which is 269.65 MW currently operate in the region. This includes five hydropower stations (14.7 MW), three wind power stations (54.1 MW), and four solar stations (200.7 MW).

"There are plans to put into operation for more renewable energy projects in the region the total output of which will be 133.8 MW. The projects will be launched over the period from 2020 through 2021," the official said.

One project, i.e. wind power station with the capacity of 100 MW plans will be constructed in a year in region’s Sarysu district by Zhanatass TES company (Kazakh-Chinese joint venture).

Additionally, three more projects will be implemented by the end of 2021:

Wind Power City LLP and Wind Electrocity LLP (Kazakhstan) are carrying out construction and installation works on construction of a wind power station with a total capacity of 11.2 MW located in Talas district.

AIT Energy LLP (Kazakhstan) is carrying out construction and installation works on the project for construction of a hydroelectric power station with a total capacity of 4.6 MW located in Shuskiy district.

Kazhydrooperator LLP (Kazakhstan) is carrying out construction and installation work on the project for construction of a hydroelectric power station with a total capacity of 18 MW located in Zhualinsky district.

"Following implementation of these projects, total capacity of renewable energy objects will amount to 369.85 MW by the end of 2020, and to 403.65 MW by the end of 2021," the official said.

