Chinese Chongqing city has officially established friendly relations with Tashkent region of Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing Uzbek Xalq Sozi newspaper.

The decision was taken at the eighteenth session of the Standing Committee of the Chongqing City Congress on May 5, 2020.

Establishment of friendly relations between Chongqing city and Tashkent region will contribute to further development of cooperation and exchanges of both sides in economic, trade, cultural and other areas, the report says.

"Contacts and exchanges between Chongqing city and Uzbekistan continued to deepen in recent years. Uzbekistan's ambassador to China and other senior officials of Uzbekistan have repeatedly visited Chongqing and negotiated cooperation in trade, investment, urban construction and other areas," the message said.

Representatives of the Chongqing government also visited Uzbekistan in September 2019 to promote cooperation between the two countries in agriculture, production facilities and investment.

In 2019, the total volume of imports and exports between Chongqing city and Uzbekistan amounted to $31.9 million, and increased by 215.4 percent compared to 2018, the report said.

As reported, Uzbek government and local enterprises of Chongqing city plans to create a silk industry cluster in Tashkent Region.

