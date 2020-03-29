By Trend

Car exports from Turkey to Kyrgyzstan increased by 117.30 percent from January through February 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, amounting to $ 2.116 million, Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

The ministry said that the supply of cars from Turkey to Kyrgyzstan increased by 85.04 percent in February 2020, compared to February 2019, amounting to $ 1.504 million.

Car exports from Turkey to world markets grew by 1 percent from January through February 2020, compared to the same period last year, amounting to $4.923 billion.

Car exports from Turkey accounted for 16.7 percent of the country's total exports from January through February 2020.

Turkey exported $2.522 billion worth of automobiles to world markets in February 2020, which is 0.9 percent less than the same period in 2019.

Car exports from Turkey in February 2020 amounted to 17.2 percent of the country's total exports.

Turkey exported cars worth $ 30.638 billion from February 2019 through February 2020.

