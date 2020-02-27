By Trend

The Economy Ministries of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan signed a memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation in Tashkent on the sidelines of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Forum of Interregional Cooperation, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The forum with participation of the Heads of Government was held on February 25-26, the Ministry’s press service reports.

The parties are expected to share open economic, legal and other information, and texts of the corresponding legislative acts, including amendments.

«Today’s forum is another step towards mutually beneficial cooperation and the establishment of strong ties between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. It will give an impetus to promoting inter-regional and trans-border investment, mutual cooperation between business circles and regions of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan,» Kazakh National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov said.

