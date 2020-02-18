By Trend

The Czech Republic considers Georgia to be an important and strategic partner in the region of South Caucasus, a representative of Ministry of Industry and Trade of Czechia told Trend.

According to the ministry, the Czech Republic appreciates the long-term cooperation between the two countries. Consumers know the traditional products of the other country, whether it is Czech glass and machinery or Georgian food products.

"Trade relations between the Czech Republic and Georgia are intensifying every year. Exports from Czechia to Georgia in the past decade have been stable and growing", the representative said.

In addition, regular sessions of the Czech-Georgian Joint Committee on bilateral Economic Cooperation play an important role in developing of relationships between the two countries, said the representative.

According to the ministry, the Fourth Session of the committee was held during the visit of the business delegation of Czechia led by Minister of Industry and Trade Marta Nováková to Tbilisi in September 2018.

The latest, Fifth Session of the Joint Committee was held in Prague in November 2019. The parties expressed readiness for better and deeper economic, trade and investment relations in the future, said the ministry.

