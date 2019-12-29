By Rufiz Hafizoglu -Trend:

Former Turkish Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan has always been considered a leader who paid particular attention to the economic development of not only his country, but the entire Islamic world.

The idea of ​​creating the “Islamic version” of D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, the members of which are Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey, was put forward by Erbakan.

In addition, Erbakan at one time put forward the idea of ​​creating a common currency of the Islamic world - the “Islamic dinar”, but this idea didn’t find support from a number of Arab countries.

Erbakan is also the ideological inspirer of the creation of a domestic Turkish car.

In fact, back in the 1960s, Erbakan was trying to fulfill his dream; at that time he was the founder of the Gumus Motor domestic company which was supposed to produce cars under ‘DEVRIM’ (Revolution) name. However, production was stopped, and the engineers working on the car project were declared enemies of the people, and Western countries recommended Ankara to increase production of peaches, saying that this is much more profitable than the production of a domestic car.

Exactly 60 years passed, and Turkey, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is one of the successors of Erbakan’s ideas, presented an electric domestic car for the first time Dec. 27, thereby having written the country's name in the development of the transport of future.

Head of Turkey’s Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG) company Rifat Hisarciklioglu said that the construction of an automobile plant in Turkey will be completed in 2021, and the first car will be produced in 2022.

Electric cars are planned to be produced en masse in Turkey’s Bursa province. It is planned to produce 175,000 cars of five models per year. After two or three years, the electric cars will enter the world market, with an emphasis on Europe. Investments in the project will amount to 22 billion Turkish liras ($3.6 billion).

It is believed that the Turkish domestic electric car will be quite competitive in world markets.

It is safe to say that this project is a paragon among other Turkish industrial projects.

The production of a Turkish domestic car was Erbakan’s dream, but it was implemented thanks to the courage and perseverance of President Erdogan.

