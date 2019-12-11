By Trend

A meeting was held in the Turkmen Foreign Ministry with Lithuanian Ambassador to Turkmenistan (with residence in Baku) Egidijus Navikas, who arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit, Trend reports with reference to the Foreign Ministry.

The parties expressed their commitment to the development of bilateral relations between the countries.

Having discussed issues on developing relations between the two countries and strengthening cooperation in political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, the parties noted the need to organize bilateral meetings at various levels, the report said.

The Turkmen side drew attention to the importance of holding political consultations between the Turkmen and Lithuanian foreign ministries.

Turkmenistan and Lithuania are holding talks on creating a new route linking the Caspian, Black and Baltic sea regions and opening great prospects for boosting regional and interregional trade and economic relations in Eurasia, in particular, with Baltic countries.

Lithuania has also expressed readiness to share its experience with Turkmenistan in the spheres of port management and logistics, maritime transport and shipbuilding. Other promising areas of cooperation include the energy sector, a number of industrial spheres, as well as textile industry and high technologies.

---

