Representatives of the UN Development Program and the Regional Environmental Center for Central Asia (CAREC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Ashgabat on joint activities in Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen government.

The document was signed by Head of UNDP in Turkmenistan Natia Natsvlishvili and CAREC Executive Director Zafar Makhmudov.

The memorandum aims to join efforts of two organizations that work in Turkmenistan on environmental protection, urban development, waste management, sustainable transport, environmental education and promoting innovation in the agricultural sector, the report said.

Turkmenistan borders Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Afghanistan and uses water resources in accordance with agreed quotas from four transboundary rivers: the Amu Darya, Tejen, Atrek and Murghab.

