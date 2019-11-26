By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Switzerland is one of the main trading partners and investors of Kazakhstan’s economy, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the meeting with visiting President of Switzerland Ueli Maurer on November 22.

“We have a tradition of good cooperation in all spheres, especially in the economic sphere. Switzerland is one of the main trading partners and investors of Kazakhstan’s economy,” Tokayev said, adding that his country considers Switzerland as one of its most important partners on the European continent.

In turn, Maurer stressed his country's interest in Kazakhstan.

“We express our heartfelt gratitude to you for your political support. Our goals and ideals are close. As for economic relations, they have shown growth in recent years. I believe that the exchange of visits will contribute to the further strengthening of our ties,” Maurer noted.

In the same day, the parties held discussions in the expanded format. Tokayev noted the high importance of bilateral relations between the two countries.

“I am confident that your visit will be a significant milestone in the development of cooperation between our states. This cooperation is developing in an upward line, and we will continue to make every effort to maintain the dynamics of mutually beneficial contacts in the political and economic spheres,” he said.

Tokayev stressed the importance of the contribution of the ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev to the strengthening of the Kazakh-Swiss relations and assured that the tradition of partnership will continue.

“Today we discussed important issues of international cooperation, noted the similarity of the positions of our states on the pressing issues of the international agenda. We regard Switzerland as an important partner. Therefore, we are talking about the need to maintain the dynamics of our cooperation,” Tokayev said.

At the same time, Maurer pointed out the key role of Kazakhstan in the development of economic and political ties in the region.

“Kazakhstan for us is a bridge between Asia and Europe in various aspects, both from a political and economic point of view. Your country will play a growing role in the world, in the international community. We are very glad that we have such partner as Kazakhstan with whom we can sincerely and openly discuss relations between Asia and Europe and make a joint contribution to ensuring mutual understanding, strengthening economic relations between the continents,” Maurer said.

During the talks, the sides discussed the issues of intensification of trade, economic and investment cooperation, implementation of joint projects in various spheres, cooperation in the financial services sector.

Following the meeting, Tokayev stressed that Maurer's visit is of great importance for further development of partnership relations and expansion of opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between the two countries totals $3 billion.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz