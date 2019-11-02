By Trend

UN regional center was proposed to be opened in Kazakhstan’s major city Almaty, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi said, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

“I want to emphasize the proposal of Kazakhstan to open a UN regional center for sustainable development goals with the possibility to help the countries of Central Asia and Afghanistan. This center may be located in the new building of international organizations in Almaty, which was opened in May of this year and which contains 16 UN organizations,” Tileuberdi said.

He added that Kazakhstan is Central Asia’s (CA) greatest economy and is interested in further strengthening of economic cooperation between countries of CA.

“Establishing of regional partnership, investments and cooperation are the key elements to achieving peace in our regions,” the minister said.

The United Nations Country Team in Kazakhstan supports the government, civil society and the private sector: in achieving a future with a healthy population, green economy, thriving businesses and guaranteed rights for all, through economic, social and political modernization; in building an inclusive society, by protecting and promoting the rights and wellbeing of all people, especially the most vulnerable and those at risk; in developing the capacity of stakeholders at all levels to be more accountable for ensuring equal rights for all; in promoting multilateral and regional co-operation.

