By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Armenian soldiers are paying the price for the policies of expansionism and aggression pursued by Yerevan. Refusing to withdraw its troops from Azerbaijan’s occupied territories, Armenia continues to suffer losses on the line of contact.

Two Armenian soldiers were killed in early October during clashes with Azerbaijani forces. Both soldiers died while carrying out provocation against the Azerbaijani armed forces. Units of the Armenian armed forces subjected the frontier-combat posts of Azerbaijan to multiple intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons on October 1. The shelling was suppressed by return fire. As a result, wounded Armenian saboteur, who was a contract soldier died a few days later.

Another contract serviceman of the Armenian army Mushegh Abovyan was killed on October 3, while trying to commit a provocation against the Azerbaijani armed forces. A day later, contract soldier Armen Chakhmakhyan was injured in a shootout in the border near the village of Koti, Armenia’s Tavush region, according to information by the Armenian Defense Ministry press secretary Artsrun Hovhannisyan.

Meanwhile, Armenian soldier Major David Hayrapetyan left the military unit without permission on October 2. Arriving at the Chambarak Military Police, he wrote an explanatory letter stating that he did not want to serve in this military unit and demanded to change his place of service.

The Armenian army also suffers due to growing cases of bribery and corruption among the officers of the Armenian army units deployed in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Thus, company commander Hovhannes Vardanyan have been arrested for abuse of power and for collecting money from soldiers. Turns out, Vardanyan collected 62,200 drams (about $ 130) from 27 military personnel, according to the military personnel.

Abuse of soldiers is another sign of growing arbitrariness within the Armenian armed forces. Reports have been circulated in the Armenian media about the abuse of soldier Levon Avanesyan on October 3 by Major Artusher Ohanyan, deputy commander of the battalion for equipment of the Armenian occupation army. In exchange for silence, the major had promised the soldier good conditions in the service. However, the soldier refused Ohanyan’s offer and reported his illegal activities to the Political Officer.

In another development, parents of a seriously ill soldier, David Karapetyan, turned to the military commissariat on November 12, with a complaint that the command was not sending their son for treatment, despite his worsening condition.

In addition, the parents of soldiers serving in the Armenian occupation army are worried about the terrible social conditions in the military units. Parents of demobilized servicemen complain about poor-quality food and claim that information about the transition of the armed forces to a new food system is a hoax.

Meanwhile, Marat Mirzoyan, head of the fuel service of the 6th Mountain Rifle Regiment of the Armenian occupation army, attempted to commit a suicide and was taken to the hospital with a diagnosis of renal failure as a result of chemical vapor poisoning on October 15.

Another soldier of the Armenian occupation army Edgar Khanagyan was seriously injured due to careless handling of weapons and was placed in a military hospital.

Another crime was recorded in the Armenian occupation army unit, committed as a result of hazing between two military personnel - Tirosyan and Hayk Avetisyan. One of the soldiers was placed in a military hospital, the second was arrested.

In yet another development, a conscript soldier arbitrarily left one of the military units in the south of Armenia on October 24.

In general, 14 Armenians soldiers were injured in October, according to the official statistics in Armenia. In addition, 15 cases of poisoning, seven facts of corruption, two facts of theft, two facts of desertion, and one fact of violence were recorded in the Armenian army.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz