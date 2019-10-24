By Trend

Georgia is a very important country, as it is at the crossroads of Asia and Europe, said Mircea Ciopraga, Secretary General Permanent Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Commission of TRACECA (International Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia), Trend reports via Georgian media outlets.

He made the remark at the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum 2019, which is being held in the Georgian capital on October 22-23.

“The forum is important for TRACECA, in order to tie China and Europe together. This forum helps businesses ensure easy transit of products for doing business and developing the country,” said Ciopraga.

The Tbilisi Silk Road Forum 2019 is underway in the capital of Georgia. More than 2,000 delegates from 60 countries, including over 30 official delegations, take part in the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum this year.

