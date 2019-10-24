By Abdul Kerimkhanov

After the velvet revolution in Armenia, local deputies representing the country in international parliamentary organizations face difficulties in promoting the interests of Armenia against their Azerbaijani opponents at various venues. Unaware of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, its history, essence, the Armenian deputies come across as extremely incompetent, against the backdrop of a fundamentally clear position of the Azerbaijani side.

Lilit Makunts, head of ruling My Step Alliance faction in Armenia’s National Assembly, recently showed a vivid example of lack of awareness of its responsibilities as a delegation member of the National Council of Armenia.

Ararat Mirzoyan, who is President of the National Assembly of Armenia together with Lilit Makunts were representing Armenia during the 141st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union that took place in Belgrade, Serbia, on October 13-17.

Makunts made a statement on the acceptability of the settlement option for all "three parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict", thereby suggesting that the separatist regime set up in Karabakh become a party to the negation process. Then she called on the Azerbaijani side "to have a long-term vision of the idea of peace and talk about it" and emphasized that "the Armenian people are faithful to the peace."

The speech has been criticized by Armenian experts themselves as counterproductive.

Apparently, Makunts does not know that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has two sides - Armenia and Azerbaijan. Repeating over and over the groundless and absolutely inappropriate phrase about the acceptability of the negotiations for the "three parties" indicates the lack of experience of the Armenian deputy. Makunts’ speech echoed Pashinyan’s earlier speech in which he called for Karabkh’s unification with Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev already responded to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at a meeting of the Valdai Club in Sochi on October 3, saying “Karabakh is Azerbaijan and an exclamation mark”.

Seems, the head of the faction of Armenia’s ruling party, who, being a representative of the party to the conflict, is not aware of the latest major events directly related to Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

It is worth to mention that earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Youth and Sports Shahin Ismayilov, stated that the artificial introduction of “people of Nagorno-Karabakh” concept by Armenian leadership is aimed at hiding the fact of occupation.

To put it in Ismayilov’s words: “Armenian people, using the right to self-determination, created their own state. Now they want to create a second Armenian state. Maybe in the future, they will want to create a third Armenian state? This is a paradox.”

However, instead of giving a concrete answer to the Azerbaijani side, Makunts presented only a little incomprehensible speech about peace.

One can come to the conclusion that Makunts most likely is not aware of the current foreign policy situation, she is only aware of what Pashinyan has said and repeats it. Apparently it’s easier than engaging in polemics and presenting facts.

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews' staff journalist

