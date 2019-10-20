By Trend

Turkmenistan’s and Argentina’s foreign ministries held the political consultations in Buenos Aires city, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The Turkmen delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Vepa Hajiyev, while Argentina’s delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Gustavo Rodolfo Zlauvinen.

The sides stressed the need for further development of trade and economic relations.

The delegations emphasized the importance of establishing ties between the business circles of the two countries to expand trade and economic cooperation and increase trade turnover.

The sides also talked about the possibility of developing cooperation in the field of agriculture, energy, transport and tourism.

The delegation also discussed key aspects of cooperation in the political, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The diplomats stressed that the two countries successfully cooperate within the authoritative international organizations, primarily the UN.

Turkmenistan has been recently establishing cooperation with Latin American countries, including Brazil, Mexico and Venezuela.

