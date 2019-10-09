By Trend

A two-day “Tourism and Travel” International Tourism Exhibition and Conference kicked off at Turkmenistan’s Avaza national tourist zone near the Caspian Sea, Trend reports referring to the organizer of the event - Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov addressed the participants.

The reforms in the tourism sector, the introduction of new types of tourism, such as ecological, recreational, sports and equestrian, the continuation of the work to create modern and comfortable conditions for recreation have become the priorities in development of the national tourism industry.

The heads and experts of national travel agencies of many countries, foreign investors, analysts and experts in the global tourism industry are participating in the event.

The business program will include round tables and working meetings.

Tourism industry holds a special place in Turkmenistan’s strategic plans. The Avaza resort being built on the Caspian shores, the country's first free economic zone, where tax and customs privileges are granted to working investors, firms and companies can be cited as an example.

