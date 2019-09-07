By Trend

Parakhat Durdyev has been appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Trend reports referring to the presidential decree.

The diplomat will also continue to lead the diplomatic mission in China, which at this stage is Turkmenistan’s biggest foreign trade partner.

China has become a key buyer of Turkmen gas and expects to bring annual purchases up to 65 billion cubic meters of gas. China is also actively cooperating with Turkmenistan in the supply of equipment and services for transport and communications.

Turkmenistan and China agreed to take measures to stimulate and protect mutual investments and support the commercial enterprises to operate in their countries.

