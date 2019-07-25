By Trend

Iran-Belarus Business Forum with participation of the ambassadors of the two countries, government officials and businessmen was held in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, on July 24, Trend reports citing IRNA..

The event was organized by Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) in association with the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture.

Ambassador of Iran to Belarus Mostafa Oveysi, Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus in the Islamic Republic of Iran Yury Lazarchik, Deputy Minister of Industry of Belarus Dmitry Korchik, Head of the Chamber of Commerce of Tehran Masoud Khansari and Chairman of BCCI Vladimir Ulakhovich, among other officials, attended the opening of the forum. During the event, the participants reviewed existing commercial and economic cooperation capacities.

Speaking about the development of bilateral political and economic relations between Iran and Belarus and the explicit support of the two countries' presidents of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, Oveysi emphasized the need to enhance relations between private sectors of the two countries and the readiness of the Embassy of Iran in Belarus to provide necessary assistance and support.

In turn, the head of Tehran's Chamber of Commerce noted the possibility of getting access to the market of Iran's neighboring countries with total population of 400 million people. “The level of trade has yet to be compatible with the level of good political relations between the two countries and with the capacities of Iran,” said Khansari.

Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vladimir Ulakhovich called for more efforts to reach a milestone of $1 billion trade turnover to be taken following the talks between senior officials of the two countries.

At the end of the conference, businessmen from both countries discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation strategies.

