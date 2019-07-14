By Trend

Fifth Russian plane with components of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems has arrived in Turkey, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

It is reported that the plane landed at the Murted (former Akinci) Air Base.

Two more planes with components of the S-400 missile systems will arrive in Turkey today, according to media reports.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the beginning of the deliveries to Turkey on July 12.

