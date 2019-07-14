By Trend

An international exhibition-conference of telecommunications, telemetry and information technologies “Turkmentel” will be held in Ashgabat Oct. 10-12, Trend reports with reference to the organizers of the event - the Ministry of Communications and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

Participants in last year’s event included Sony, Huawei, Airbus, Iskratel, Thales, Rostelecom and others.

The participants are expected to present their developments in the field of communications in such sections of the exhibition as telecommunications, information technology, telemetry and measuring equipment, wireless communications, equipment for professional audio and video recording.

In addition, there will be equipment for TV and radio broadcasting, cable products, components, as well as transport, special equipment and operators for the provision of various communication services.

The sphere of communications and telecommunications is one of the most promising and dynamically developing sectors of the economy of Turkmenistan. The country’s Communications Ministry has developed partnerships with companies such as Sony, JVC, Siemens-Nokia, Shell & Wilcox, Tandberg, Rhode & Schwarz, NEC, Eurasia Trans Limited, Prima Telecom and others.

In recent years, the internet user network has significantly expanded, new communication standards are being introduced. The development of a national model of an electronic document management system will become a new stage on the path of innovative development of communications.

---

