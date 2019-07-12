By Trend

Turkey provides itself with products of the defense industry by 70 percent, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

Turkey’s main goal is to achieve complete self-sufficiency in defense industry products.

It is also reported that Turkey will further accelerate the development of the defense industry starting from next year.

During the first 6 months of 2019, the total volume of exports of the defense industry of Turkey amounted to $1.282 billion, which is 4.4 percent more compared to January-June 2018.

As stated earlier by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey will strengthen the defense industry and will be among the world leaders in the production of defense products.

"I instruct all law enforcement agencies to refuse to import products of the defense industry. Turkey itself is able to provide itself with relevant products," Erdogan said.

The head of state noted that in the near future the country will begin mass production of the domestic tank ALTAY.

"Turkey is forced to strengthen its defense industry," Erdogan said.

As stated earlier by Erdogan, Turkey will strengthen its defense industry and become a global leader in the manufacture of defense products.

"I instruct all law enforcement agencies to refuse to import defense industry products. Turkey is able to provide itself with relevant products," Erdogan said.

The head of state noted that the country will begin mass production of the domestic "Altay" tank in the near future.

Turkey has invested about $35 billion in the defense industry in recent years.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz