Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission, is on a working visit in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The EU delegation is negotiating with the chairman of the Turkmen Parliament, Gulshat Mammedova, and the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov.

A source close to the negotiations told Trend that the parties are discussing issues regarding the opening of the EU office in Turkmenistan. Brussels is interested in the project, designed to bring the Turkmen hydrocarbon energy resources to European markets.

Negotiations have been going on since 2011. The project of laying a 300-kilometer gas pipeline under the Caspian to the shores of Azerbaijan, as noted earlier by the parties concerned, is optimal for the delivery of Turkmen resources to the European market. As such, the Turkmen gas can reach Turkey and the European countries.

