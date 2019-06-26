Trend:

Turkmenistan's ambassador to the US and Canada Meret Orazov met with Secretary General of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Fang Liu in Montreal, Trendreports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The diplomat delivered two original documents confirming Turkmenistan’s accession to the ICAO important international protocols.

The parties also discussed the issues related to Turkmenistan’s participation in the 40th session of the ICAO Assembly, to be held in Montreal from September 24 to October 4, 2019.

Turkmenistan is a full member of the ICAO - the specialized UN agency. ICAO establishes the standards necessary to ensure the safety, reliability and efficiency of air traffic.