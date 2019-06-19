By Trend

Ambassador of Turkmenistan Orazmuhammet Charyyev has presented his credentials to King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The King of Jordan highly appreciated the future of bilateral relations between the two countries, the report said.

The diplomat is at the same time the head of the diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia, where his residence is also situated.

Political consultations between Turkmenistan and Jordan were held in Amman in April. The spheres of energy, chemical industry, transport, communications, telecommunications, industrial building, agro-industrial complex were noted among the areas of mutual interest.

Turkmenistan is interested in the experience of Jordanian partners in the extraction of minerals and production of mineral fertilizers.

In addition, the capabilities of Jordanian companies can be in demand in the project being implemented in Turkmenistan – the creation of the Avaza national tourist zone on the coast of the Caspian Sea.

The parties have recently expressed interest in the establishment of a joint economic cooperation group for the further development of trade relations and investment opportunities.

