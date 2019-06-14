By Abdul Kerimkhanov

In January-May 2018, Tajikistan imported 206,000 tons of petroleum products, which is 21,000 tons or over 11 percent more compared to the same period of 2018, according to the Antimonopoly Agency under the Government of Tajikistan.

About 85 percent of the total volume of imported petroleum products was gasoline and diesel fuel (about 75,000 tons and almost 100,000 tons, respectively).

According to the source, one ton of gasoline, on average, cost suppliers $547, and diesel fuel – $645.

“Oil products were imported into the country by more than 100 subjects, of which 56 are engaged in supplies on a regular basis,” the Antimonopoly Agency said.

The main supplier is Gazpromneft-Tajikistan, which accounts for about 45 percent of the supply of gasoline and almost half of the supply of diesel fuel.

Russia was the main supplier of oil products to Tajikistan - 87 percent. Also, relatively small amounts of fuels and lubricants were imported from Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and other countries.

Tajikistan receives Russian oil products on a duty-free basis. The corresponding agreement between the two countries was signed in February 2013.

In early 2018, during the official visit of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rakhmon to Moscow, the agreement on cooperation in the supply of petroleum products was amended, according to which Tajikistan should annually determine and provide Russia with the information on the requested volume of petroleum products.

Experts consider, over 113 million tons of oil, 863 billion cubic meters of gas lie in the depths of Tajikistan. In the south-west of the republic, more than 80 percent of all oil and gas resources of the country are concentrated, and the remaining 19 percent are in northern Tajikistan.

